Victim services, food bank receive donations

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two organizations that serve the High Prairie region have scored funding raised at the ninth annual Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament held Aug. 18.

Cheques for $6,683.69 were each presented to the High Prairie Victim Services and the High Prairie and District Food Bank on Oct. 26 before the regular council meeting.

A cheque for $13,367.38 to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation will be presented at a later date.

Council determined the figures at its regular meeting Oct. 14.

The 2022 tournament raised a total of 33,834.76, says a report by CAO Jordan Panasiuk.

After saving $5,000 for next year’s tournament, the auditor’s costs of $1,500 and the monthly account fees of $50, per month ($600), the event netted $26,734.76.