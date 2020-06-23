Veitch transfers to Grimshaw

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Krista Veitch will become the new principal of Holy Family School in Grimshaw in September.



She will transfer from Ecole Providence School in McLennan where she was principal the past six years, says a news release June 19 from Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.



While at Providence, she developed a passion for improving school culture and providing students positive learning experiences.



“I am grateful for the staff, students, families and community members of Ecole Providence who have made the past six years incredible and inspiring,” Veitch says.



“While it is difficult to leave Providence, I am looking forward to working and establishing the same strong relationships with the staff, students and families at Holy Family School.”



Her years of teaching and administrative experience will allow her to excel in Grimshaw.



“Krista has proven herself as a confident leader, who has confidently led Ecole Providence School through its growth in recent years,” Supt. Betty Turpin says.



“Krista’s past success with fostering a positive learning environment for students will be a great asset as she moves into this new role.”



Veitch moved to Alberta in 2012 to teach at St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview.