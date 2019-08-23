Variety is the spice of life at Garden of Eatin

These varieties of red and green cabbages along with all other vegetables are grown without the use of pesticides or chemicals

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

One of the drawbacks to living in a rural area is finding an interesting variety of fresh vegetables, especially those grown organically without the use of pesticides and other chemicals.



“Garden of Eatin,” located on Range Road 202 off Highway 2 near Cargil, produces a wide variety of fresh, organically grown vegetables.



Now into its third year, Garden of Eatin begins selling around August 1 and usually remains open until mid to late September.



The kinds of produce grown at Garden of Eatin include corn, peas, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, dill, cabbage, carrots, turnips and potatoes, and within those categories are numerous varieties of available.



Over the winter, Garden of Eatin does extensive research and brings in seeds for planting from around the world, including Russia, Europe, Mexico, China and parts of Canada, while also growing more common varieties, such as peaches and cream corn, Norland red potatoes, red beets, Lincoln peas, etc.



Some of the more exotic types of vegetables include kohlrabi cabbage, one of the oldest varieties of cabbage, dating back to early Roman times. Kohlrabi has a thick stem, which is the edible part of the plant rather than the leaves.



Garden of Eatin also produces gold, Italian and avalanche beets, the latter having a pure white interior with the sweetness of red beets but without the red beet’s tart flavor. Avalanche beets are an ideal variety to eat raw in salads, for roasting or making juice.



Along with other varieties of tomatoes, the cobra tomato, considered by many as the ultimate greenhouse tomatoes, are also grown.



Cobra tomatoes have an excellent reputation among greenhouse growers for their reliability, great taste, firm texture and glossy appearance.



Coming from Highway 2, Garden of Eatin is the first property on the left on Range Road 202 and is open Thursday to Tuesday, 11am to 7pm. On Wednesdays, the Garden of Eatin sells its produce at the Farmers Market in the IDA parking lot in Falher.