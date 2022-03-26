Vaping marketing concerns HPSD

The High Prairie School Division board of trustees is concerned about vaping companies that have attractive packaging and marketing to encourage youth to use the unhealthy products.

Trustees passed a motion at its March 15 meeting to send letters to Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping to express concerns about vaping companies that target youth with flavoured and colourful products.

The board requests the government bring in legislation to prevent marketing and packaging directed at youth.