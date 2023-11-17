Vanier welcomes 2 teachers

Juanita Hohm Henri Valiquette

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly welcomes two new teachers on staff.

Juanita Hohm teaches Band, Math, Wellness and Entrepreneurship.

She comes to Vanier after teaching in Bawlf for less than one year.

“I am super-excited to join this very welcoming community at Vanier and bring my passion for music and education to as many students as I can,” Hohm says.

Hohm previously worked as a wellness coach for High Prairie School Division for four years.

She assisted with coaching the cross-country running club.

Hohm has a Bachelor of Music from the University of Alberta and a Bachelor of Education from King’s University in Edmonton.

Henri Valiquette teaches Grades 10-12 English Language Arts.

He taught last May and June at Vanier where he graduated.

Valiquette graduated with a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alberta.

He coached cross-country running and will coach senior high school men’s basketball.