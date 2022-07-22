Vandalism at Falher campground

A vandalism incident at the Falher Municipal Campground has been reported to police, who are searching for the culprit.

Council heard at its July 13 meeting the incident occurred sometime the last two weeks.

“The electric panel at the [campground] shelter had been tampered with,” explains CAO James Bell.

“All three breakers and the master were stolen. RCMP have been notified. Approximate repair/replacement cost of $625.”

Administration chose to pay for repairs instead of going through insurance due to the low cost. Council supported the action taken.

Council will now lock the panels at the campsite.