Upgrade celebrated November 27, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 On Nov. 14, Peace River town council celebrated the opening of the upgraded Lift Station 4 in Lower West Peace. The upgrade was done as a part of the Shaftesbury Trail Utility Realignment Project and paid for by a grant from Small Community Funds. Left-right are Arun Thomas (Town of Peace River engineer), Jim McCuaig (Town of Peace River senior engineer), Greg Brown (McMillan Construction), Elaine Manzer, (Town of Peace River mayor), and Peace River councillors Byron Schamehorn and Brad Carr. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email