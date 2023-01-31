‘Typical’ response displeases McLennan town council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of McLennan has struck out in efforts to have the Alberta government re-instate its grants in lieu of taxes program.

Council has tried for years to have the grant returned. Currently, council receives no taxes for social housing units owned by the Alberta Social Housing Corporation. The resulting burden (services must still be provided) causes financial hardship for council.

The grant was removed in 2015.

“Government is not considering reinstating grants in place of taxes at this time, as our focus continues to be on working with municipalities on the growth of affordable housing. . .,” wrote Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jeremy Nixon.

“Typical response, no luck,” said Mayor Jason Doris.

Councillor Luc Dubrule added another tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Working on offloading to us,” he said.