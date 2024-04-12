Twyla delivers the beef – and lots of it!

Twyla, a Gelbvieh cow owned by Natalie Stewart, of High Prairie, delivered triplets March 30-31.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A rare event occurred at the Stewart farm southwest of High Prairie in the Gilwood area March 30-31.

Twyla, a Gelbvieh cow owned by Natalie Stewart, delivered healthy, thriving triplets by herself.

Twyla, purchased from Ron and Gail Anderson of High Prairie, was a 4-H project in the Coyote Acres 4-H club. She won Supreme Female in 2019 and 2020 and continues to be special but in other ways.

It is the first set of triplets born on the Stewart farm. The Stewarts have been raising cattle for about seven years.

Stewart plans on selling one of the calves and letting Twyla, 6, raise the other two. The triplets are comprised of one bull and two heifers.

Twyla first calved in 2019.

South Peace News has two other documented cases of triplets. Will Marx had a cow that gave birth to triplets March 29, 1971 while Guy L’Heureux’s cow named Sandy gave birth to a second set of triplets March 3, 2002.

Depending on the breed, a cow gives birth to triplets about one in 105,000 births. Some breeds give birth to triplets slightly higher than others.