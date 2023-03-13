Twilight skaters dazzle on ice

The Twilight Figure Skating Club based out of Donnelly held its 2023 Skating Carnival Feb. 26 at the Guy-Donnelly Sportex. The event gives the skaters a chance to perform the skills learned during the season in front of family and friends. It also gives the club a chance to recognize the accomplishments of its skaters and thank everyone, especially instructors, for a job well done. Skaters danced to the theme of Ocean Waves. The rink was beautifully decorated with ocean backgrounds fitting for the occasion. Guest skaters from the nearby Peace River Skating Club also delighted the audience, especially former Twilight member Janelle Beaudoin, 17. She joined Twilight at the age of five, and is now in her sixth season with the Peace River Figure Skating Club. Jody Broome teaches Star Skate and Janelle Beaudoin Can Skate for Twilight while members Alanah Dubrule, Brenna Garant, Hannah Garant and Janelle Lanctot serve as program assistants.

Twilight Star skater Brenna Garant danced her Star 3 Free Skate to the upbeat King Fu Panda by the Piano Guys, and showed amazing skill. Twilight Star Skate skater Alana Dubrule shows good form in her Star 2 Free Skate while skating to A Million Dreams by Pink. Kaci Broome was a guest skater from the Peace River Figure Skating Club. She danced her Star 9 Artistic to Feeling Good by Michael Buble. Kaley Boucher, a guest skater from the Peace River Figure Skating Club, spins her magic on the ice during her Star 9 Long Free Skate.