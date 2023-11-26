Twice Is Nice supports Poppy Fund November 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion received a donation of $2,000 on Nov. 10 from the Twice is Nice Boutique Society for the Poppy Fund for Remembrance Day. Standing directly behind the wreath, left-right, are Legion president Don Ebbett and Twice is Nice president Diana Oliver. Others in the photo, left-right, are Twice is Nice volunteer Paulette McGinnis, directors Len Brulotte and Marie Brulotte, secretary Barb Arseneault, director Lorraine Deynaka, volunteer Eileen Will and directors Patty Janz and Rosanne Ochran. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email