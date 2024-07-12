Trustee ordered to apologize

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Peace River School Division trustee censured by the board Dec. 21, 2023 after breaching the board code of conduct has been ordered to apologize to an employee.

At its regular meeting June 20, the school board held a closed session to discuss a topic related to the trustee Code of Conduct, says a PRSD news release.

When trustees returned to the regular meeting, the board made two motions to deal with matters related to Moise Dion.

The board first approved a motion that board vice-chair Lacey Buchinski respond to the letter of complaint regarding trustee No. 1, by letter of summary according to Policy 4 article 18.6.

The second unanimous motion is as follows:

It is held that trustee Dion made inappropriate comments that amount to discreditable conduct directed at an employee in violation of articles 10.1 and 10.2 of Board Policy 4 Trustee Code of Conduct. That the remedial actions that trustee Dion must complete include:

a. Issuing an appropriate letter of apology to the employee and copied to all members of the board of trustees.

b. That trustee Dion be required to meet with the employee and the employee’s supervisor to provide an appropriate apology to the employee for the inappropriate comments, with vice-chair Buchinski being present as an observer.

c. That vice-chair Buchinski be required to issue a report to the members of the board regarding the meeting.

With respect to sanctions, this meeting shall be adjourned to the Aug. 15 board meeting to receive the report of vice-chair Buchinski and then the board shall vote on the appropriate sanctions. That vice-chair Buchinski is authorized to issue written reasons on behalf of the board to trustee Dion.

At a special meeting Dec. 21 to hold a trustee code of conduct hearing, the board decided to censure Dion until at least Sept, 1, 2024.

Dion is a trustee for Peace River, Rural Peace River, Shaftsbury and Grimshaw.

As a result of the hearing in accordance with Policy 4 – Appendix: Trustee Code of Conduct Sanctions, the board chose to censure Dion upon the following conditions.