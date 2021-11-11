Trindle sentencing in Letendre case expected

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peerless Lake man is scheduled for sentencing in Peace River Court of Queens Bench Nov. 9 on a manslaughter charge related to a killing just over three years ago.

Paul Trindle, who was 22 at the time of the crime, was first charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jared Letendre, 25, also of Peerless Lake, on June 25, 2018.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in a home about 4:15 a.m. When they arrived the found Letendre, who was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers.

An autopsy was ordered and completed in Edmonton that determined the manner of death to be a homicide but police did not disclose how Letendre was killed.

Trindle has since pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter at a judge-alone trial.