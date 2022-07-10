Tries brings home 7 medals from Games

Frank Tries, of High Prairie, shows his seven medals he won at the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in the Peace River Region June 16-19.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Reaching almost 90 years young, a High Prairie senior captured four medals in track and field in the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in the Peace River region from June 16-19.

Frank Tries, 88, won two gold medals and two silver medals in athletics in the men’s 85-89 class.

“The medals are just a recognition of my performance,” Tries says.

He won gold in javelin with a distance of 17.52 metres and in discus with a measurement of 17.50 metres.

Tries brought home silver in shot put in a distance of 7.67 metres and long jump at 1.92 metres.

Gold medals qualify Tries for the Canada 55 Plus Games set for Aug. 23-26 in Kamloops.

He will also compete in shot put and long jump in Kamloops since the gold medalist is unable to attend.

“The real training starts now with the Canada 55 Plus Games,” says Tries, who started to compete in 55 Plus Games around 2009 shortly after he joined the High Prairie Golden Age Club.

“I’ve got a chance to medal in all of them.”

He won medals at the Canada 55 Plus Games in 2018 and 2016.

But it’s more that just the medals.

“I just like to compete and see how I compare with other men in my age group,” Tries says.

An avid photographer, he also won three silver medals in the open photography competition for all ages.

He placed second for floral, figures with a theme of birds and landscape involving man- made structures.

Gearing up for the 55 Plus Canada Games, Tries says he will focus on improving his mark in the long jump at the Alberta Games.

“I didn’t have the speed,” Tries says.

“I’m trying to work on that.”

When he started at the 55 Plus Games, Tries was a swimmer before he moved over to track and field.

“You can rely on yourself and I can train on my own,” Tries says.

More than 2,600 competitors in 26 events are expected at the Canada 55 Plus Games.

At the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games last month in Peace River, more than 600 participated in 13 events.