T&R Day ends with Every Child Matters Walk

National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 was marked in High Prairie as three local organizations partnered to host a day of events at the High Prairie Children’s Centre. The event was co-hosted by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre and WJS Canada social services agency. The day started with a smudge and morning prayer by Elder Joyce Hunt, a Kairos Blanket Exercise led by Cor Goulet and Carrie MacGillivary and bannock for lunch. The day concluded with an Every Child Matters Awareness Walk from the High Prairie Children’s Centre to the High Prairie and District Museum.

About 100 people participated in the Every Child Matters Awareness Walk from the High Prairie Children’s Centre to the High Prairie and District Museum as part of the National Truth and Reconciliation Day Sept. 30. Holding the banner are Quintin L’Hirondelle, left, of WJS Canada, and Trudy L’Hirondelle. Behind the banner, left-right, are Justin Sheen and Town of High Prairie Councillor Sacha Martens.

A Kiaros Blanket Exercise was part of National Truth and Reconciliation Day Sept. 30 at the High Prairie Children’s Centre. Left-right, are Harlee McArthur, facilitator Cor Goulet, High Prairie Native Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon, Kennedy Stewart, HPCC executive director Naal Sharkawi and Robyn Auger.