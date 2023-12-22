Toy drive supports local charities

High Prairie Red Apple supported the Children’s Resource Centre at the annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day and Together We Care Drive Dec. 9. Left-right, are CRC treasurer Pam Sware, CRC executive director Naal Sharkawi, CRC vice-chair Barry Sharkawi, Kevin Baker, a bus driver with High Prairie School Division, and partner in the toy drive, Red Apple store associate Hailie Halverson, store manager Kelsie Turcotte, and store associates Theron Whitecap and Debbie Klyne.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Many local children will receive something fun for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of shoppers at Red Apple Stores in High Prairie and Falher and The Bargain Shop in Peace River.

Funding and loads of toys were donated to local charities from the seventh annual Fill-a- Sleigh Day on Dec. 9 and the Together We Care Toy Drive that ended Dec. 9.

High Prairie Red Apple donated $10,673 to the Children’s Resource Council in High Prairie for Santa’s Little Helpers program, store manager Kelsi Turcotte says.

She notes the amount includes $673, which is five per cent of sales on the Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

The Gordon and Diane Buchanan Family Foundation matched the figure with a donation of $10,000, which was also donated to the CRC as part of the Red Apple promotion.

Red Apple also donated $1,500 to the Sucker Creek Homeless Shelter and $1,000 to the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Falher Red Apple donated $3,779.38 and toys to the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), store manager Candace Waye says.

Donations were designated to the FCSS Christmas Voucher Program.

Red Apple store in Falher supported Smoky River FCSS at the store’s annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day on Dec. 9, the final day of the Together We Care Drive. Store manager Candace Waye, left, presents a cheque for $3,779.38 to FCSS director Crystal Tremblay.