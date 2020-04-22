Town of McLennan notebook

Following are notes from the Town of McLennan regular council meeting April 14:

Smoky River Airport 2020 Requisition

On a motion from Councillor Eckhard Christen, council approved the 2020 Smoky River Airport Budget and to provide its requisition share of $15,980.24.

Spring Clean Up moved to June 8

Council moved the date for the annual Spring Clean Up from June 5 to June 8. McLennan Spring Clean Up allows town residents to dispose of household waste at minimal cost.

Utility payment deferral denied

On a motion from Councillor Dwayne Stout, council will not offer deferral for utility fees for water, wastewater, recycling or garbage.

Tax payment deferral

On a motion from Councillor Sue Delaurier, council will not offer property owners the option to defer payments on the municipal portion of their property taxes.

Pandemic response plant approved

Councillor Sue Delaurier approved the Smoky River Regional Emergency Management Communicable Disease Pandemic Response Plan as an annex to the Smoky River Regional Emergency Response Plan.

Winagami wading pool closure

In conjunction with Big Lakes County and the Village of Donnelly, a letter concerning the closure of the Winagami Lake Provincial Park wading pool will be sent to the Minister of Alberta Environment and Parks.

Audited financial statements

Coucillor Sue Delaurier approved the Town of McLennan Draft Audited Financial Statements. Financial statements are available to the public.

Solution to broadband continues

The Town of McLennan will continue to work with the surrounding communities to provide quality broadband to the area.

Smoky River Regional Economic Development [SRRED] is currently working on a broadband feasibility study for high-speed internet in the region. SRRED is gathering input through an online survey until May 15.

To access the survey please go to https://form.jotform.com/200465339547257

ATB Financial concerns cited

Council has directed the chief administrative officer to prepare a letter to send to ATB regarding the closure of the ATB branch in McLennan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The branch closed March 19 due to staff shortage. Our vulnerable population without access to transportation is having difficulties to do their day-to-day banking. Residents are concerned about paying their bills on time as not everyone does online banking.

Furthermore, ATB doesn’t have an ATM machine in McLennan, the ATB customers are having to pay a fee to withdraw cash from other ATM machines in town.