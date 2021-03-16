Town of McLennan notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Nord-Ouest FM request approved

McLennan town council agreed at its March 8 meeting to spend $150 for a June 29 show on Nord-Ouest FM.

CAO Lorraine Willier said the show would feature the first French pioneers of McLennan. When questioned by council, she could not provide details on who those pioneers would be.

“Any time we can showcase our town for [that] price, I’m OK,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“Hats off to them!”

No plans for advance polls

The Town of McLennan will not be having an advance poll for the 2021 municipal election on Oct. 18.

CAO Lorraine Willier asked council if it was worth the time and effort because last election only 10 voted.

“I don’t think it’s a necessity,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

The rest of council agreed.

Council denies energy program

Council decided against entering into an agreement to pay part of the municipal energy manager’s salary.

Councillor Sue Delaurier noted if council joined the regional group, it would cost them $9,000 a year for the manager’s wages.

“For two years,” added CAO Lorraine Willier.

An energy manager researches projects to save money on energy and apply for grants to cover the cost.

Councillor Dwayne Stout said council must be cautious and weigh the cost of hiring the manger.

“I don’t think, myself, we will be a green world.”

However, Councillor Eckhard Christen noted “they’re pushing electric cars” really hard.

Stout did not see value.

“We already cut a position because we couldn’t afford it,” he said.

“She won’t save us $9,000,” added Councillor Luc Dubrule.

Bad news in Alberta budget

CAO Lorraine Willier told council during her report that the Alberta Budget included a cut of $68,000 in Municipal Sustainability Initiative funding over the next three years.

“That’s huge, that’s crazy,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

The cut in funding makes it that much more difficult for council to plan and pay for projects.

Council’s role in strategic planning

CAO Lorraine Willier informed council she has registered for a training session entitled Council’s Role in Strategic Planning.

The four sessions are scheduled for April 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Any councillor who wants to listen in is welcome to do so.

Councillor Luc Dubrule wondered why the sessions are not recorded and made available for councillors’ convenience.