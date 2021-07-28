Town of McLennan notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Plan to paint power poles axed

An effort to beautify McLennan will not be proceeding after ATCO Electric officials cited a safety hazard.

ATCO’s customer sales representative Carol Broadribb attended the July 12 meeting electronically and said ATCO was unwilling to let their power poles be painted due to a “safety risk”.

The news disappointed council who wanted to spruce up the town a bit.

“People in charge of safety [at ATCO] have other ideas,” said Broadribb after being asked about the potential safety hazard.

Council OKs fire agreement

The Fire Services Agreement with the M.D. of Smoky River and other regional municipalities received the unanimous blessing of McLennan council at its July 12 meeting.

“They [the M.D.] pretty much gave us everything we asked for,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

One of the main points was the 70-30 pay split with the M.D picking up the larger share. Other details in the agreement were not made public.

Councillor Dwayne Stout was adamant 30 per cent was as high as McLennan council could pay.

“It should never be more than 70-30 – ever!” he said.

Delaurier added McLennan pushed for a five-year agreement instead of three but the M.D. declined.

AUMA summer tour July 26

The president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is visiting McLennan July 26 as part of the AUMA summer tour.

Barry Morishito will be at McLennan at 2 p.m. for a short visit and tour with available councillors and administration.

CAO Lorraine Willier asked council to confirm their attendance before Morishito’s arrival.

The AUMA is the provincial association urban governments such as McLennan are members of. AUMA lobbies provincial and federal government on issues. Morishito is the mayor of Brooks.

Council supports grant application

Council decided to provide a letter of support to the McLennan Municipal Library in their efforts to secure a grant.

Library staff are applying for a Canada Community Revitalization Fund [CCRF] and are hoping to get funds to paint the interior of the library, buy new furniture and install handicap access doors.

The $500 million CCRF was announced by the federal government June 23. The money will be given out over two years to revitalize communities by helping upgrade and/or replace infrastructure.

Council denies Falher CAPS request

A request for about $4,200 from the Falher and Area Community Association of Professional Services was denied by council citing precedent.

Council was concerned about supporting the request because they have doctors in McLennan.

“If we do it for one we do it for others,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“To me, it wouldn’t be fair,” she added. “It would just open up a big can of worms.”

Councillor Luc Dubrule suggested the money could be raised from a raffle.

Council does not dispute the Falher clinic benefits the region.