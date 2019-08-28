Town of McLennan Council Notebook – August 12

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Tax Acquired Highway House

Council will be considering available options on the development or sale of the property.



Water Co-op Services at the Donnelly Airport

Council voted in support of the Smoky River Water Co-op bringingwater services to the Donnelly Airport.



AUMA Convention – September 25-27

Council opened the opportunity for three staff to attend the AUMA Convention in Edmonton to all departments.



Heart River Housing – Housing Need Assessment

A letter of support was sent to Heart River Housing to undertake a housing need assessment in the Town of McLennan.



Alberta Health Services – Bike Rodeo

Council provided support to the AHS bike rodeo, “Sun, Water and Playground Safety Day,”by waiving the off-season, arena rental fee.



Regional Assessment Review Board

Council appointed Donald Dumont as Chair of the Regional Assessment Review Board – Guy Beaudoin as Vice Chair – Myrna Lanctot as a certified member and Lorraine Willier as Clerk.



AB Municipal Affairs – Stars of AB Volunteer Award

Council willnominate two very deserving residents for the Stars of Alberta Award.



Town of Peace River – GST Audit Concern

A letter has been sent to the local MLA and MP, requesting their support in advocating with other areas and levels of government, regarding the Town of Peace Rivers GST Audit asrulings on supply may have some farther-reaching implications for municipalities.



Town Centre Commercial – Rezoning

A request to rezone a Town Centre parcel from commercial to residential is still under discussion.



Council supports a water feature for families at Winagami Lake

Council expressed their concern to see that some type of water feature for families remain at Winagami Lake Park, a letter will be forwarded to the MLA of Central Peace-Notley, MLA of Lesser Slave Lake and the Minister of Environment and Parks.