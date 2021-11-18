Town of Falher sets byelection

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A byelection to fill two vacant seats in the Town of Falher is April 26, 2022.

Council confirmed the date at its regular meeting Nov. 10.

“We have to hold a byelection by April 30,” Mayor Donna Buchinski said.

CAO James Bell recommended the date.

Two councillor seats will be available to raise the number to seven after insufficient nominations were received in the 2021 municipal election.

Falher council was reduced to five members under a Ministerial Order by Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver. The change complied with the Local Authorities Election Act.