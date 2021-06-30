Town of Falher notebook

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town to develop plan to upgrade road

Steps to improve a main road in Falher are a priority for the Town of Falher.

At its regular meeting June 9, council discussed concerns about Second Avenue South West with administration and public works.

“Some of the issues include dust control, speeding, heavy truck access and road damage,” CAO James Bell says.

Council will approach the issues systematically in an attempt to solve as many as possible in an effective and efficient manner, he adds.

Speeds at intersection to be studied

Stop signs and speeding will be studied by council to make streets safer.

Council will collect data about speeds at an intersection of concern.

In February, a local resident requested an additional stop sign be installed at the intersection to reduce speeds,” CAO James Bell says.

Council wishes not to identify the intersection.

“With our data collection beginning soon, I would rather not tip off would-be speeders,” CAO James Bell says.

Council wants to collect data before proceeding further.

Falher joins municipal partnership

Council passed a motion to participate in an Alberta Community Partnership collaborative project with the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville.

The project creates and updates regional service agreements including fire services, regional airport, global information system mapping, and regional utility service agreements, CAO James Bell says.

Included in the motion, council also agreed to contribute to the cost-sharing portion of the grant that has been agreed to by the project partnership.

Busy Bee Daycare request approved

Council approved a land-use agreement with the Smoky River Childcare Society to use the Town of Falher’s vacant lot beside the new daycare centre called Busy Bee Day Care.

The new day care will be located on Main Street in a building formerly occupied by the Smoky River Express.

Employees get COLA increase

Council passed a motion to increase the current salary pay to full-time regular employees by one per cent retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.

The increase covers the 2021 increases to the cost of living.

The increase was included in the 2021 operating budget approved by council April 12, CAO James Bell says.

“However, typically, a separate motion is made for financial reporting and auditor purposes,” he says.

The Town of Falher utilizes the Government of Alberta Economic Dashboard’s Consumer Price Index when calculating cost of living adjustments.

No municipal election advance poll

Council decided not to hold an advance poll for the 2021 municipal elections scheduled for Oct. 18.

No advance poll was held during the last election in 2017.

Request denied for private club

At its June 9 meeting, council denied a request from the Smoky River Manatees Swim Club that the Town of Falher contribute 50 per cent of the cost for the club to buy new flags.

Since the swim club is private, with its own set of membership fees, council denied the request, CAO James Bell says.

Cormier named to library board

Josh Cormier was appointed to the Falher Regional Inter-municipal Library Board as requested by the board.

Summer meetings scheduled

Council confirmed its regular meetings for the summer for July 12 and Aug. 9.

Considering summer vacations, council discussed the dates and made no changes.

Information provided to assessors

Council agreed to provide assessment information to realtors as requested by the Town assessor.

The Pillar 9 involves only publicly available data between the assessors and MLS Realtor listings, CAO James Bell says.

“Realtors gain access to up-to-date assessments without having to call our office,” Bell says.

“The assessor gains access to property listings, sale prices, photos, and data related to price changes on listings.”

The exchange is at no cost and does not share any private data, which is publicly available.