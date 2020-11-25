Town of Falher notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Following are notes from the Town of Falher meeting Nov. 9:

Police report to council

McLennan RCMP Sgt. Mark Hall and District Officer, Chief Supt. Rhonda Blackmore, attended the council meeting to discuss crime statistics, the future police funding model set to take affect in 2021, and the general sense of crime in the area as felt by residents.

After their departure, council discussed the visit. A general sense from residents is that crime in the area is on the rise.

To assist with accountability and transparency between council, residents, and RCMP, council passed a motion to request that Hall attend council meetings quarterly.

Chamber requests same funding

Erik Verstappen, vice president of Smoky River Chamber of Commerce, spoke to council about the current state of the chamber, and his vision for it moving forward.

The chamber requested the Town of Falher maintain funding levels for the chamber in 2021 as 2020.

Council agreed to budget for the funding requested by the chamber; however, council made payment conditional based on results.

A motion was made to write a letter to the chamber asking for quarterly status and progress reports.

Additionally, during the delegation portion of the meeting, it was discussed that the chamber would like to sit on the Economic Development Board for the region.

A motion was made to write a letter to Economic Development asking for approval.

Fire services agreement debate

Council discussed the previous fire services agreement meeting that was held Oct. 28.

All municipalities in attendance agreed upon an operating budget; however, there are still discussions to be had as to the percentage split between parties.

The M.D. of Smoky River, which handles operations of the service, wants a 60-40 split with its partner municipalities instead of the current 75-25. The M.D. pays the larger figure with the smaller portion split between Falher, The Town of McLennan, Village of Donnelly, and Village of Girouxville.

The current agreement expires at the end of the year.

New way to clean lagoon approved

Considering the issues that have arisen in the past couple of years at the lagoon, council made a motion to have all usage of the lagoon be supervised, and billed out at a supervised rate.

This will ensure the Town of Falher is properly recouping costs for cleaning, and that the lagoon is used properly.

Survey for park’s future released

Falher town council reviewed the initial results of the survey for the future of the Friendship Hill Park.

Council was hoping for more “out of the box” ideas; however, the survey featured fairly predictable results. Council will table the survey until such a time when other ideas are explored and budget space is available.

Decoration contest proceeds

Council approved the seasonal decoration competition to help with community spirit.

Falher residents are encouraged to decorate their yard for bragging rights. Judging of the yards will be done by the Friendship Corner Association members.

New rate for lounge approved

Council approved a new “holiday rate” for rental of the upstairs lounge at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

With social distance restrictions for holiday parties in place, some rental spaces in town are too small, and others may be too large.

The Town felt offering space for a discounted rate may assist groups hoping to still hold get-togethers safely during the holiday season.

For more information, please call Sherry Limoges, at [780] 837-2247.

This and that…

Council discussed an issue of a dog at large…the Town of Falher approved Councillor Luc Levesque’s appointment to the Falher Inter-municipal Library Board as a representative for the M.D. of Smoky River. Levesque replaces Councillor Raoul Johnson…council granted a request from Smoky River Minor Hockey for a one hour ice time certificate to be used as a prize in their raffle.