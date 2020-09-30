Town of Falher notebook

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rec Complex opening Oct. 1

The Falher Regional Recreation Complex will be operating for the 2020-21 hockey season even as the cornoavirus pandemic continues.

At its regular meeting Sept. 14, Town of Falher council voted to open the area Oct. 1.

“This date may change by a few days, however Oct. 1 is the goal,” CAO-in-training James Bell says.

More information on the opening and COVID-19 guidelines within the Falher Regional Recreation Complex is available on the Town website at falher.ca and on the Town of Falher Facebook page.

Pickleball coming to Falher?

Pickleball could be coming to Falher thanks to special economic stimulus funding from the provincial government.

Falher council finalized its plan to secured funding from the Municipal Sustainability Program [MSP], $124,456 was designated to Falher.

“With this allocated funding, the Town of Falher has submitted an application to use these funds to turn the curling rink surface into a fieldhouse during the curling off-season,” CAO-in-training James Bell says.

The Town proposes to purchase and install an indoor sports court flooring system which could then be removed and re-installed seasonally.

The fieldhouse can accommodate a full-size basketball court and a single pickleball court.

“However, all fixtures can be moved to accommodate a variety of sports,” Bell says.

On July 28, the provincial government announced the $500 million funding program as part of Alberta’s recovery plan in the recession deepened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications must be submitted before Oct. 1.

Applications will be reviewed and approved by Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie.

Pickleball is similar to tennis, although the court is smaller and the ball is larger than a tennis ball and lighter in weight.

The sport is popular among seniors.

MLA Loewen responds to concerns

Council received a letter from Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen about council’s concerns over policing and rural crime.

Alberta Urban Municipalities Association president Barry Morishita met with council in the summer where council members asked questions about rural crime and increased funding to policing from smaller municipalities.

Council freezes ATCO franchise fee

Council voted to maintain franchise fees for ATCO Electric and ATCO Gas for 2021 at current rates.

Auto detailing service discussed

Auto detailing service could be added to the commercial [C1] zone as a discretionary use to the land-use bylaw.

Council gave first reading to the bylaw to add auto detailing service as a discretionary use.

A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 when council is also scheduled to give second reading.

“A land-use bylaw amendment application had been submitted to add auto detailing service as a discretionary use in a C1 zone,” CAO-in-training James Bell says.

For more information please visit falher.ca.