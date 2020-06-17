Town of Falher notebook

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Street upgrades planned for Falher

Two streets in Falher will be upgraded with paving projects in the summer months.

At its meeting June 8, Town of Falher council awarded the tender to Raiders Site Services Ltd. for $603,830, the lowest of three tenders.

Work is scheduled to start after a site meeting June 18, CAO Adele Parker says.

“Raiders did our Main Street project in 2018 and we were really pleased. . .” Parker says.

Working over the next few months, Raiders is scheduled to upgrade and pave Central Avenue between Main Street West and Second Street West and 1A Street Southwest between Railway Ave South and Central Avenue Southwest.

Parks and playgrounds open

Parks and playgrounds except for Richardson Pioneer Spray Park are now open as provincial health restrictions are getting relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The spray park will still be closed until the Town can ensure all the health guidelines can be met,” CAO Adele Parker says.

Honey Capital Park, Friendship Hill and softball diamonds are open under provincial health guidelines.

Garage sales allowed with conditions

Garage sales are also allowed under strict guidelines from Alberta Health Services.

“We advise all residents to proceed with caution if they wish to hold a garage sale,” CAO Adele Parker says.

The Town consulted Marcel Maure, regional director of emergency management.

“The Town is allowing residents to hold garage sales provided they follow guidelines by the Province and the Town’s business licence bylaw,” Parker says.

Cannabis consumption bylaw

Council adopted a bylaw to regulate where people can smoke legal cannabis – or cannot.

People are not allowed to smoke, vape or consume cannabis in a public place in Falher.

It includes any public or private property or building to which members of the public have access by right or invitation.

Such activity is also prohibited inside a vehicle in a public place.

Offenders face a minimum fine of $150.

Garbage collection bylaw

Council passed a bylaw to change the date of garbage collection in Falher to Fridays starting June 12 for household waste only.

Bins must be placed curbside before 7 a.m.

“In order to prevent garbage litter around the community and the landfill, due to windy conditions, we ask that residents bag their garbage, and place bags in their regular bins,” CAO Adele Parker says.

“We are attempting to align garbage and recycling pickup days, however, at this time, the recycling pickup schedule remains unchanged.”

Residents will still use the same bins as the Smoky River Waste Commission begins to work with Prairie Disposal for garbage pickup.