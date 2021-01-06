Town of Falher hires new auditors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

New auditors for the Town of Falher have been chosen.



Council passed a motion required for the Town’s newly appointed auditors at its Oct. 13 meeting.



The new auditors are JDP Wasserman & Associates.



Previously, the Town utilized the services of Sylvain & Co.



“Earlier this year, we received communication from Sylvain & Company [of Falher] outlining that due to a retirement, they would no longer be able to handle our annual audit,” CAO-in-training James Bell says.



The Town sent out requests for proposals and six firms responded by the deadline Oct. 2, he says.



JDP Wasserman has offices in Edmonton, Wetaskiwin and Camrose.