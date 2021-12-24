Town of Falher council notebook

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Utility rates rising in New Year

Some utility rates in the Town of Falher are on the rise in the New Year.

At its regular meeting Dec. 8, council approved the rate increases as recommended by CAO James Bell.

“There’s nothing really major here,” Bell says.

“Utility rates are reviewed annually by administration and presented to council.”

He says utility rates are modelled on a user-pay system as users pay directly for the operation and maintenance of the service.

The new rates take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Water rates will rise to $5.25 per cubic metre from $5.20.

The basic monthly charge increases to $12.25 from $12 while the residential sewer charge rises to $11 a month from $10.75.

For non-residential users, the rate increases to 13.1 per cent of the water charge with a minimum of $11 per month. Currently, the rate is 12.92 per cent of the water charge with a minimum rate of $10.75 a month.

The recycling charge rises to $8.14 per month from $7.98.

The rate for waste collection and disposal increases to $20.75 a month from $20.60.

However, the rate for the water truck fill will remain at $8 per cubic metre.

Interim budget for 2022 adopted

Council approved an interim operating budget of $3,131,879 for 2022.

“We’ll use this year’s budget as next year’s interim budget,” CAO James Bell says.

The final budget will be adopted some time in April or May.

Council adopted the 2021 final budget at its regular meeting April 12.

Liquor may be served at arena

Liquor may soon be sold at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex at the request of the contractor for food services.

Council approved a request from the contractor Pau-Su Simard, who operates the kitchen in a one-year contract.

It will allow the current contractor to obtain a liquor licence if she wishes.

Councillor Daniel Morin supports the request.

“I see this as her making a good business decision,” Morin says.

Mayor Donna Buchinski has some reservations about the decision.

“I think we will have some complaints, we may not,” she says.

CAO James Bell says people drinking alcohol will have some limitations.

“They wouldn’t be able to bring liquor into the stands,” Bell says.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, the Falher Curling Club sold liquor in the upstairs lounge bar under an agreement.

Bell says many users of the field house in the curling rink have suggested that alcohol be served at the arena for a refreshment after a workout.

An agreement to operate the kitchen is posted on notice in the spring or summer for a one-year term, he notes.