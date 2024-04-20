Town of Falher calling on volunteers to help clean town

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Earth Day will not only be celebrated worldwide, but also at Falher.

Town of Falher CAO James Bell says the Town is planning on coordinating a volunteer-based community cleanup program.

“Individuals or businesses would register with the Town for a given street or location to clean up,” he writes in an email.

“We are planning this surrounding Earth Day – April 22.”

One person, group, a household, or business volunteers would clean up the seasonal litter from their street. They would walk their street and pick up any loose garbage, major branches, and just general refuse.

Also included in cleanup/sign up will be the Bee Park, Honey Capital Park and Friendship Hill Park and ball diamonds/track.

“The Town will provide some gloves and a garbage bag to those who sign up,” says Bell.

“Volunteers would be recognized through a thank you letter and recognized online/newsletter, etc.,” he adds.

More information and sign up information will soon be posted on the Town’s website and Facebook page.

People can also call the town office (780) 837-2247 for more information.