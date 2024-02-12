Town goes mum on possible charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has taken the silent approach on the matter involving a former employee alleged of theft.

The name of the employee, who was terminated after news of the alleged theft broke, did not appear on the Jan. 29 High Prairie Court of Justice docket.

The man was employed in the recreation department.

Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan wrote in an email Jan. 19 all property alleged to have been stolen has been returned.

“There has been no financial loss to the Town.

“The alleged theft goods are in the Town’s possession,” he added.

It is still not known how much property was alleged stolen.

McKennan was asked for an update on the matter after the employee’s name did not appear on the docket but he did not respond. Previously, McKennan offered the following: “The Town has pursued all measures that are legal.”

POPS Home Hardware co-owner Ron Shunter attended council’s Jan. 9 meeting as a delegation and told council the details of how he discovered the alleged crime.

Shunter told council the employee was charging item(s) purchased at POPS to the recreation board, then taking them to Super Bucks Pawn where it was sold.