Town, Big Lakes County ready to review ICF

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County and Town of High Prairie council representatives will soon meet to review the Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) agreement.

At its regular meeting June 12, Big Lakes council approved a recommendation to open current ICF negotiations with High Prairie to discuss contract negotiations.

The current agreement was last formally reviewed and signed on Oct. 29, 2021.

Administration is eager to review the agreement, CAO David Reynolds said.

“We want to open up negotiations,” he added.

No meeting date has been set for the ICF committee.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux suggested the committee update its terms of reference.

Reynolds agreed.

Reeve Tyler Airth said Reynolds and High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan are drafting a new set of terms of reference.

Impacts of both municipalities’ budgets will be determined by the changes in the agreement. The financial ramifications of the ICF agreement will rely on the mutually approved changes between the Town of High Prairie council and Big Lakes County council.