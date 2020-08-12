Tour a local farm on Open Farm Days

Several farms in the Peace River region invite people to visit their operations during the annual Alberta Open Farm Days set for Aug. 15-16.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several farms in the Peace River region invite everyone to visit them on the annual Alberta Open Farm Days set for Aug. 15-16.



Albertans have more opportunities to support local farmers and explore their own backyard this summer with Open Farm Days events taking place across the province, says a government news release Aug. 5.



Visitors are required to schedule times in advance.



Farms include:

-Simoneau Honey Buzziness in Marie Reine on Highway 744 south of Peace River. The visit will feature tours of the honey operation, dress up like a beekeeper, tours of actual bee hives (weather permitting), presentations and answering any questions about bees and apiary operations (by very knowledgeable people).

-Paradis Valley Honey in Watino is also open to visitors. Tour an apiary, visit a café and explore murals.

-Campbell Land in Grimshaw on Range Road 240 is open only Aug. 15 from 1-4 p.m. Visitors can tour the site that features crops and machinery, livestock and animals, markets and a farm store, poultry and egg production, vegetables, fruits, flowers and trees and special events.

-Harmony’s Way Family Farm in Crooked Creek on Range Road 252 will be open. Visitors will travel by horse-drawn wagon around the farm to explore how animals work together with to naturally achieve a regenerative, eco-friendly farm. People can also sample on-farm produced sausage, sauerkraut and kombucha.

“Alberta’s agriculture and rural tourism sectors have a valuable role to play in driving our economy forward,” Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir says.



“As Albertans get out to explore everything Alberta has to offer, they should make Open Farm Days a part of their staycation plans.”



Alberta Open Farms Days is a collaborative project presented by the Government of Alberta, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, Travel Alberta and participating farms and ranches.



“I encourage everyone to go for a drive and meet local producers to discover the great-tasting food Alberta has to offer,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen says.



Participating organizers and host farms are working together to ensure Open Farm Days follow all current public health orders and guidance in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



New measures are being introduced to provide an even safer environment for visitors.



To make reservations or for more information, visit the website at www.albertafarmdays.ca.