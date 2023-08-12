Toes tappin’ and hands clappin’

Toes were tappin’ and hands were clappin’ at the 10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree held July 27-30 at the Pioneer Threshermans Association grounds. “Everyone had a great ime,” music co-ordinator Louise Myre says. About 300 people travelled from northern and central parts of Alberta and the British Columbia Peace region. A roster of 23 acts featured musicians from High Prairie, Big Meadow, Joussard, Sucker Creek, Tangent, Assineau, Slave Lake, Grimshaw, Grande Prairie, Sexsmith, Wembley, Chetwynd, Barrhead and Greenwood B.C. This year’s event started Thursday night and ended on Sunday with a Gospel Hour.