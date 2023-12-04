Time for a second look, says Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will take a second look at being part of a new organization to advocate for better railway networks and service in northern Alberta to get local products to market.

At its regular meeting Nov. 22, council narrowly defeated a motion to remain a member of the Community Rail Advocacy Alliance (CRAA) for 2024 at a membership fee of $2,000.

Several council members were not totally convinced of the benefits of remaining a member of the CRAA.

“I like the idea of it, but I don’t know the full benefit of it,” Reeve Tyler Airth said.

Joussard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux and Gilwood North – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolot- niuk both questioned the cost and wanted more information before committing more money.

Airth noted the agenda item would return to the next regular council meeting Dec. 13 to reconsider.

Council voted against the recommendation in the absence of three council members, Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor Garrett Zahacy, South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart and Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt.

Council joined the CRAA at its regular meeting March 8 and appointed Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin to represent Big Lakes. He attended one meeting and urged council to remain a member.

“Our benefits far outweight the costs,” Mifflin said.

“This is get our product moving promptly out of our area to market – for our agriculture, oil and gas and forest products.”

The last CRAA meeting on Aug. 22 was perhaps the most important, states a letter to council from the CRAA executive included in the agenda.

“This meeting revealed there is so much we can work with CN on, but also that on some issues, like rail car auctions, there remains a need to continue dialogue with CN and reach a mutual understanding of just how harmful this is to to our communities and industries,” the letter states.

“This is why it is important we keep pushing rail forward.”

The CRAA executive includes Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton, County of Northern Lights Reeve Terry Ungarian, High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer, Alberta Forest Products Association senior vice-president Brock Mulligan and Shannon Sereda, director of government relations, policy and markets for Alberta Grains.

After the CRAA took strategic pause the past few months as politics settled down, the committee is ready to push ahead.

“We always knew this would be an effort that required patience and sustained engagement,” the letter states.

“We have managed to engage the federal and provincial governments on this issue, and yes, we have had a meeting with CN senior leadership.

But more needs to be done, the letter states.

“In the new year, we will be looking to engage more deeply with CN, holding them accountable to commitments for quarterly in-person meetings and data sharing,” the CRAA executive says.

“We will also look to go to Ottawa and sit down with the Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez to take our concerns straight to the source.

“And as always, we will look to grow the CRAA, spreading the work to other communities that they need not stand alone as they engage with Canada’s two rail providers.”