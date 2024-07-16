Thrills and spills at Spruce Point Park Rodeo

The Spruce Point Park Rodeo Grounds was the place to be June 29-30 as the annual rodeo rolled into the area. An extra bonus this year was free admission courtesy of major sponsors Swan River First Nation, Tolko Industries, Secure Energy and Green Leaf Fuel Inc. Other special events in addition to rodeo events included mini-broncs, calf scramble, mutton bustin’, wild pony races, wild cow milking and a bull scramble. Rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk entertained the audience with his usual antics. A parade (please see pages 10-11 for photos and winners), a family dance and fireworks completed the weekend. The rodeo was sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association. It was the seventh annual rodeo at the park.

The wild pony race drew a few teams willing to test their skill.

A cowboy leaps from his horse in steer wrestling.

The antics of rodeo clowns always draws a laugh from the audience.