Threshermans applying for culture grant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has endorsed an application for the Pioneer Threshermans Association in Triangle to apply for funding to host Alberta Culture Days events in September.

At its regular meeting May 11, council approved a letter of support for the grant application for the association to host its annual Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 10.

The grant application requests that non-profit organizations showcase community support through letters from local municipalities and community organizations, Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, told council.

“Alberta Culture Days is part of a Canadian movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation, and engagement of all Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities,” Hawken says.

In previous years, the county has provided letters of support for Culture Days applications and similar letters of support to non-profit organizations, he noted.

Big Lakes County council “extends our full support” to the Pioneer Threshermans Association and its application, Nygaard writes in the letter.