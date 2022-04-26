Thousands jam Baytex Energy Centre to attend Peace River Trade Show

“Welcome Back” was the theme for the Peace River Spring Trade Show held April 8-9 at the Baytex Energy Centre, hosted by the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce. “People were super-excited to get out and about to an event and to be able to interact with so many people they had not seen in a while,” chamber president Peter Herritt says. “It was so good to see the pride each business had in showcasing what they have to offer to the public.” About 2,300 people attended the event that featured 82 main business vendors and 15 home-based businesses. Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori.

Peace River Rotaract members Lisa Armstrong, left, and Rylee Armstrong featured the newest Rotaract community project, Sassy Squash Community Garden. Samples, everywhere! Deer Meadow Soaps owner Claudette Stalker, right, and her mother, Angele Leganchuk, who helps her daughter at trade shows, promote their products. Guy Beaudoin, left, and Johan Kruger represented Martin Deerline, who promoted many products and services. Martin Deerline has a strong Peace Country presence. Windmill Turf Farm, like many businesses, gave away prizes! Above, Ramona Thoma receives a dirt bag from Hilda DeJong. Lopuise Alm was one of many who supervised the Northern Lakes College display during the weekend. ATCO’s customer sales rep Carol Broadribb was ready to greet visitors with information and door prizes. Joan Setz of Sweet Peas Clothing had just the thing to keep you in style and comfort! The Town of Peace River attended in full force to inform citizens of services. Left-right are Councillor Byron Schamehorn, communications co-ordinator Megan Bouchard, Mayor Elaine Manzer, Councillor Marc Boychuk, manager of planning and development Alysha Mody, and peace officer Michael Binczyk. The County of Northern Lights attended the trade show including Councillor Gary These, CAO Theresa Van Oort, and special projects supervisor and airport supervisor Leonard Van Oort. “It is all about great customer experience!” says the sign and Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.’s [left-right] Taya Corliss, Joel Mengal, Dillon Wagner, Hugh Clements. Peace River Area Monitoring Progam’s Tom Stevenson , left, and Eileen Coristine. Elaine Ayre purchased space at the trade show to promote her new book, The Princess Dolls Scrapbook. And the winner is. . .! Drawing for trade show door prizes are Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce president Peter Herritt, left, and Ramona Thoma. Need something for your front lawn? Back lawn? Cottage? The Twisted Gnome had many samples! Owner Karilee Wadman, right, is accompanied by her friend, Jodie Cooke. Northern Sunrise County councillors, staff attended the show. Left-right are Councillor Dan Boisvert, Councillor Corrina Williams, Councillor Gaylene Whitehead, and economic development officer Lynne Florence. Country Corner Furniture’s David Neufeld, left, and Philip Martens attended with a few comfortable samples. Take a break, anyone? They have stores in Grimshaw and La Crete. Its that time of year! Time to hit the links. Left-right are Mighty Peace Golf Club reps Fay Allan, Dave Allan, Jeff Hoyem, and Peter Jonk.