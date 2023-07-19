Thousands expected to attend Peace Air Show July 22-23

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Sky Dives and Wheels Up is set to take flight this weekend at the Peace Regional Air Show!

The much-anticipated, family-friendly event will be held July 22 and 23, and the region’s residents are eager to see what entertainment on-hand during the two-day event will be.

“This year we have people from around the US and Canada coming to provide aerobatic entertainment,” says Peace Regional Air Show president Vicki Lefrancois.

“It’s an exciting event and provides the opportunity to do something really fun in the Peace,” she adds.

The two-day event will kick off with a Performers VIP (only) event on July 21, followed by the aerobatic show on Saturday and Sunday available to the public.

“It’s really important that people arrive earlier to get through security in time to see the show,” says Lefrancois.

“Pre-registering and admission payment online can also help them move through quicker.”

The three-hour show begins at 1:30 p.m. both days, rain or shine, but Lefrancois says their doors open at 10 a.m. to allow people to come and set up early. She says if people require a chair, they are asked to bring their own along with them.

The current show lineup includes the Geronimo Skydiving Team that will be dressed up like superheroes when they jump out of the plane. They will also walk through the crowd, so your child may be able to see his/her favourite superhero up close.

Air aerobatics performers include Undaunted Aerobatic, GoEz Aerobatics, Dan Reeves Air Shows, Yellow Thunder, Erickson Collection, and Canso PBY-5A. Fly-Bys will be provided by Forestry Water Bomber, Northern Airspray and Corvette against Plane.

There will also be ground entertainment with Insanity Jet Car, FMX Shows and the Manhattan Dolls.

“Unfortunately, we can no longer accommodate the Snowbirds at our airport because they have new regulations requiring a longer runway,” says Lefrancois, adding they have added a lot of other entertainment to the lineup instead.

“They now require an additional 1,700 feet of runway to accommodate their equipment.”

Food vendors, ice cream and lemonade stands will all be on hand to help you quench your cravings. Some home-based businesses will also be at the event to provide some shopping opportunity. All vendors will provide debit payment options and there will be an ATM at the event.

Bouncy castles and other children’s entertainment will also be available throughout the weekend.

Lefrancois explains the event is paid by sponsors providing funding and also applying for various grants that come available. They Peace Regional Air Show committee also participates in AGLC casinos every other year. The total cost for the event is around $300,000.

“We’re expecting around 3,000 people to attend the event,” says Lefrancois, explaining that the show is a highlight for the region.

“People are eager to participate in a live event again and it normally brings a lot of people out.”

The public is asked to use the Northern Air entrance, where they will pay for admission and be directed to the show. Please make sure to go early to ensure a great spot.

The airshow committee is also always looking for volunteers to help during the day, if you’d be interested in assisting them, please go to www.peaceregionalairshow.com to sign up.