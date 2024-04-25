Thousands attend Peace River Spring Trade Show

The Peace River Chamber of Commerce hosted its Spring Trade Show at the Baytex Energy Centre April 12-13. Many businesses and community organizations took advantage of the people attending the show by purchasing booths to promote their products and/or services.

Photo courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River.

Entertainment was also provided including Scottish dancing. Beau Butte, 4, danced up a storm to the delight of the audience.

NORTHERN LAKES COLLEGE

SWEETPEA’S LADIES BONTIQUE

SIMONEAU HONEY BUZZINESS

TOWN OF PEACE RIVER FIRE DEPARTMENT & FRIENDS

DONNELLY G.P. VANIER SCHOOL

COUNTY OF NORTHERN LIGHTS

PEACE RIVER MLA DAN WILLIAMS (R)

TIM HORTONS

PEACE RIVER & DISTRICT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

SUPERDIPS AND RUBS

GIRL GUIDES

JACKKNIFE CREEK LAND AND CATTLE

PALATE POPPERS INC.

CONNECTING CARE

COUNTRY CORNER FURNITURE IN GRIMSHAW

PRAMP

NORTHERN SUNRISE COUNTY