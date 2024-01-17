Those who love to bead now have a place to go!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Beading fans are invited to get together for an afternoon of beading and learning at the Peace River Municipal Library and Art Gallery.

“Anyone who would like to come and bead together is welcome,” says Elder Priscilla Lalonde.

“We share tips and information to help us make our beading better,” she adds.

Lalonde says she holds the event on Saturdays, hoping that more people will be able to attend and enjoy the time with other beading enthusiasts.

“It’s a free gathering and anyone can come out,” says Lalonde. “If people need, I put kits together that are $10 each. I have Red Dress, Orange Shirt, Poppy, or Medicine Wheel pins available.”

The afternoon is sponsored by Aspenroad Resources, Peace River Municipal Library and Art Gallery, and Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee.

“It’s a great fellowship and nice to be with people who have common interests,” says Lalonde. “It’s a chance to learn skills we may not known before.”

The purpose of a Beading Circle is to teach various styles and techniques of beading, in hopes to make the cultural craft more accessible to the community. This is a safe space where community members can share and exchange their different techniques, while enjoying time with other beading enthusiasts.

Lalonde urges everyone to come out, even those who have never beaded before. It’s a great opportunity to learn a new skill and meet new people in the community.

Lalonde holds the Beading Circles every other Saturday starting Jan. 20.

For more information contact Lalonde at (780) 523-0123.

