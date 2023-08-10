Thieves arrested after theft of Bitcoin machine

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP have their man, or in this case, men!

Const. Julie-Ann Strilaiff, Peace Regional RCMP public information officer, says police responded to a call July 27 at around 7 a.m. of damage to the entrance of a business on 100 Street in Peace River.

“RCMP attended and learned that the business had been broken into and that a Bitcoin machine had been stolen. Investigation revealed two suspects, through surveillance, who were later found and arrested; the Bitcoin machine was recovered,” she says.

Jesse Jackson, 43, and Richard Strong, 38, both residents of Grimshaw, were arrested and charged with break and enter to a business, and theft over $5,000.

Jackson and Strong were both held for a judicial interim hearing and remanded. They appeared in Alberta Court of Justice in Peace River July 31 to enter pleas to charges.

Peace Regional RCMP requests that anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at (780) 624-6611 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8377 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips .com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.