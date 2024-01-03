They’re at it again!

The Local Actors Having Fun Troupe in the Smoky River region invite everyone to their play. Two shows are being held March 2 and March 9 at the Jean Cote Community Centre. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the play.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Spectators will be entertained and amused as the Local Actors Having Fun (LAHF) Troupe welcome a quirky, goth-like play to its theatre this March.

“This year’s theme is based on Tim Burton movies from a script written by Lynn Florence,” says LAHF Troupe’s Brenda Moore.

“Look forward to meeting the corpse bride, Jack Skellington and other Tim Burton inspired characters,” she adds.

This year’s production will be held on March 2 and March 9 at the Jean Cote Community Centre and guests are encouraged to dress up in themed attire. Throughout the night voting will be held to determine who wins the best-dressed prizes.

“(There are) lots of local references (to) keep our audience laughing,” says Moore of the play. “The facility is decorated for each year’s theme from the entrance way to the back of the hall, including the bathrooms. You step into another world when you enter the doors.”

Moore says the LAHF Troupe has been putting on the play since 2007, when the idea was borne by Jean Cote ladies Florence, Becky Sasseville and Michelle Duval.

“Lynn always enjoyed drama, and wanted to experience it again outside of school, but we didn’t know it would be the huge success it has become,” says Moore.

“Not only is it a charming and fun event to attend as an audience member, but the actors also totally enjoy the whole process of getting it ready for our guests to watch.”

Moore explains the LAHF Troupe is unique as the play is written specifically around the number of actors that are participating that year. The number of actors, she says, has ranged from eight to 16 actors on any given year, with 14 participating this year.

“Actors start with a basic script and build their characters throughout the rehearsals,” explains Moore.

“Actors have full creative input, and our director spends her time watching placement, helping with lines and adding creative input of her own. Actors are also responsible for their costumes and to help with decorating and props.”

Moore says the play is especially special because the actors and production people are volunteers from the region.

“The audience always enjoys the final outcome, and usually feels like a part of the LAHF Troupe family as they join us for the evening,” she says.

“As an extra bonus it is the major fundraiser for the Jean Cote community, the funds going towards the operating and maintenance costs of running the hall and skating facility.”

The evening will include a catered meal that is served to your table in several courses by students from local schools. A coat check will also be run by the schools, both endeavours acting as a fundraiser for the students.

“Our local people in Jean Cote with many years of catering experience prepare and serve up the meal,” explains Moore. “Actors stay in character during the meal and wander the hall chatting with guests.”

If you’d like tickets to the event, Moore says to call now as the event is very popular and sells out quickly. Tickets are $75 and are available from Melissa Griffin at dumont11@hotmail.com or 780-837-5316.

Moore says there is always a silent auction and both a bar and a shooter bar on the premises.

She adds there is no ATM on site, so guests are asked to arrive with funds.