The one that didn’t get away! February 9, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Seven-year old Finnley Cardinal-Fjeld tells us the giant jackfish he landed while ice fishing on Lesser Slave Lake Jan. 14 was “up to my nose” in height. In the photo, with Jesse Nelson, Finn says it was “a real fighter and hard to get out of the hole” adding they needed a broom to help get it out. He returned it to the lake saying, “It was a grandmother fish and I want it to spawn more big fish to catch.” Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email