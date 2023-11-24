The message was simple: ‘Never forget!’

A large Canadian flag welcomed people to the Remembrance Day service at the High Prairie Legion Nov. 11. The flag is attached to the High Prairie Fire Department’s truck. Nice gesture, firemen!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Well over 100 people attended to pay their respects to Canadas’ war heroes at the annual Remembrance Day service at the High Prairie Legion Hall Nov. 11.

Legion president Don Ebbett presided over the service, which included the traditional March on the Colours, singing of O Canada, the Last Post, the observation of two minutes of silence, Lament and Reveille, speeches from dignitaries and laying of wreaths.

As he does each year, Ebbett recognized living veterans of the Second World War: George Bennett and Frank Pratt. He then read a list of those who died in service, including their ages which always tugs at the hearts because many were so young.

Politicians serving the area each gave short but inspiring speeches. Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen was first and gave greetings from the federal government.

“We gather today to recognize them and the freedom they fought for,” said Viersen.

“The service and the sacrifice helped define our country.”

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair spoke on behalf of the Alberta government. He stressed the importance of parents and grandparents to teach their children about the war, what happened and the Nov. 11 service.

“. . .how important this is,” he said.

“We honour (those) who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today. They fought against tyranny and evil.”

Sinclair concluded by saying each person in the room owed a debt of gratitude to all who served.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk brought greetings from council and citizens of the town. He said it was everyone’s duty to remember the sacrifices of the veterans.

“It is our duty to teach our children the importance of peace and understanding,” he said, adding the veterans fought so Canadians can enjoy the freedoms. He concluded by saying young Canadians should learn about the price of freedom paid by the veterans.

Big Lakes County Reeve Tyler Airth brought greetings from council and county citizens. He called Nov. 11 a day of reflection and remembrance and called on everyone to recognize those who serve today.

“(They’re) constantly putting their lives on the line for our country,” he noted.

“Thank you for making the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” he added.

Legion chaplain Pat Duffin led the service and led a prayer for justice, mercy and passion. He asked God to share in each person’s heart the benefits we all enjoy today.

“Help us to never forget,” Duffin asked God. “You have given us Your Son, you have given us your Spirit.”

Many others attended to make the service special. The High Prairie and District Community Band provided live music and Adam Brulotte played piano for hymns. Cadet Fgt./Cpl. Brylee Goodswimmer recited In Flanders Fields, Comrade John Paddon read A Sailor’s Grave, and Promise Spruyt read her award-winning Remembrance Day Poem. Father Lawrence Odoemena also provided prayer and Comrade Lorrel Johnson led the audience in singing.

Government representatives stand on the stage for the Remembrance Day service. Left-right, are Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair, Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Big Lakes County Reeve Tyler Airth.

Colours are marched in by members of the 539 Cadets High Prairie. Left-right, are Flight Cpl. Joachim Aquino, Cpl. Kali Chalifoux, LAC Evanna Thunder and Cpl. Faith Fortier.

High Prairie Royakl Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett salutes during O Canada. He also served as master of ceremonies.

High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Jason Barber lays a wreath for the RCMP.

George Bennett, 101, left, lays a wreath for the Royal Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force. He is assisted by Legion vice-president Dan Gillmor.

Brenda Coulombe lays a wreath for the No Stone Left Alone campaign.

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, right, lays a wreath for the Government of Canada. 539 Cadets High Prairie Flight Cpl. Joachim Aquino stands at the left.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair lays a wreath on behalf of the Government of Alberta.

High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett lays a wreath for the Legion.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, right, lays a wreath on behalf of residents. He receives the wreath from 539 Cadets High Prairie Flight Cpl. Joachim Aquino, left.

Big Lakes County Reeve Tyler Airth lays a wreath on behalf of residents.

High Prairie Royal Purple Elks past Exalted Ruler Linda Vandenberg, left, and High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler John Vandenberg lay wreath on behalf of their organizations.

High Prairie Legion member Brenda Ebbett, centre, lays a wreath on behalf of the Silver Cross Mothers of Canada. At left is George Bennett, on the right is High Prairie Flight Cpl. Joachim Aquino.

The High Prairie and District Community Band performed O Canada and God Save the King at the Remembrance Day servcice. In the front row, left-right, are Bernie Sawchyn, Elly Belesky and Jennifer Gray.

Promise Spruyt, 15, read her Remembrance Day award-winning poem A Soldier’s Sorrow.

High Prairie Flight Cpl. Brylee Goodswimmer recited In Flanders Fields.