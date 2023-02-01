The grand finale!

Art classes are done for this semester but – happily! – we find there was enough art done to carry us over until the second semester begins. Thank the Art students for that! Teacher Rhonda Lund is going to miss this bunch!

The definition of “adorable” is clear in Grade 11, Art 20 student Faith Fortier’s clay cartoon created for her project. Grade 11, Art 20 student Faith Fortier gave us cherry blossoms made of fish scales to make the long days of January a little brighter! Clearly, we see Grade 12, Art 20 student Serrae Calliou loves both pencil work and cartooning! Grade 10, Art 10 student Rianna (Lee) Rain used the lino printmaking techniques to pull off this simple but striking mountainscape. Grade 10, Photography student Blake Weber makes us look twice, at an everyday subject, using a low F-stop on his DSRL camera. Grade 12, Art 20 student Serrae Calliou blended complimentary colours and an impressionism style, using mixed media, in an image that makes us anxious for summer. Grade 11, Art 20 student Ally Shaw created a wonderful an stylish personality with her watercolour impressionism assignment.