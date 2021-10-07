The desire exists, but no ideas proposed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie’s mayor is suggesting councillors be thanked for their public service.

“It would be nice to have some sort of way. . .to show some appreciation,” he said at council’s last meeting Sept. 28 before the Oct. 18 election.

“I’m looking for ideas,” he added, and asked councillors for suggestions.

“I feel like we should do something. I’m really struggling with something to do.”

Council agreed the problem is gathering in crowds during the pandemic.

After receiving no suggestions, council went onto other business with no motion being made and/or passed.