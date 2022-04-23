The comeback kid!

Lloyd Cunningham

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie bowler who competes regularly at Enilda Mud Bowl won a gold medal in 65+ singles Bowling at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Edmonton April 7-8 .

Lloyd Cunningham, 67, rolled a staggering 802 triple the second day of competition to erase a huge deficit to win his medal. His six-game pinfall total over two days was 1,498 [249.67 per game average] which was better than the silver medal winner, Gina Mangone from Zone 1. He rolled 1,420 over six games for a 236.67 average.

The competition was held at Bonnie Doon Bowling Centre in Edmonton.

Cunningham started the tournament with a 189 which left him 53 points behind the leader and in last place of six bowlers competing. His second game was much better at 285, and found himself in third place, 40 points behind the leader. He concluded the day with a 221 score, which left him in fourth place, and 105 points behind the leader who rolled an 800 triple.

Being in fourth and down a significant margin did not deter Cunningham, who came out firing the second day. He rolled his best game, 318, which vaulted him into first place. He gained 114 points on the leader, who faltered with a 204.

Once Cunningham had the lead, he did not let up. He rolled a 257 in the fifth game which left him 92 points ahead and the gold medal was all but won. His last game of 228 was more than enough, which left Cunningham the winner by 70 points, or exactly 13 points per game, which is a comfortable win in bowling circles.

His 803 triple the final day was the highest three-game set in the tournament.

Cunningham qualifies to attend the Canada 55 Plus Games in Kamloops Aug. 24-26 later this year. By placing second, Mangone also qualifies.

Cunningham qualified for the Alberta event by qualifying out of the Unchaga Lanes in Fairview. Enilda Mud Bowl is not a member of the Alberta Five Pin Association, prompting Cunningham to qualify from a five-pin member organization.