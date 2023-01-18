Thanks extended January 18, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of McLennan Mayor Jason Doris, left, presented long-time employee Rene Maure, right, with a plaque of appreciation before council’s meeting Jan. 9. Doris said, “Rene has been a fixture for the Town of McLennan for many years now. He started working with the public works department in 2004 and eventually worked his way up to the town foreman position. Prior to public works he was the arena caretaker for several years. Rene has also been a champion for the community by volunteering countless hours for organizations such as the golf course and recreation boards to name a few. He was the mastermind behind the development of the municipal campground that has been enjoyed by many over the years. Rene is still a wealth of knowledge for the town, helping out the crew when called upon. Rene, on behalf of council, past councils, and residents of McLennan, thank you for your dedication and hard work over the years.” Maure retired late last year. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email