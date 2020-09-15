Terry Fox Run takes on new look in 2020

Most of the 54 people who attended the Terry Fox Run Sept. 15, 2019 in McLennan gathered for a group photo before the run.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Not even the COVID pandemic sweeping the world will stop the Terry Fox Run from occurring at McLennan this year.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the event and it will be held, says organizer Kristen Blanchette.



“Due to the current situation, it will look a little different this year,” says Blanchette.



“It will still happen on Sunday, Sept. 20, as a virtual event and the slogan is One Day, Your Way!”



She encourages everyone to choose what they will do to try and push themselves and be like Fox.



“We would really appreciate it if people would register online so that we would have an idea of how many participated and donations can easily be collected online or pledge forms printed off and filled out to send in the mail,” she says.



The link to register is https://terryfox.org/run/



“Please sign up for the run in our area,” she says.



If anyone has any questions, they can contact Blanchette at [780] 837-1800.



The run at McLennan was first organized 39 years ago in 1981 by Blanchette’s father, Francis Lessard. They now hold the run together.



Last year’s event, which started at Providence School, attracted 54 participants and raised $1,770.