Team Purple tops High Prairie Elementary Meet

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students and staff organized the annual track and field meet for High Prairie Elementary School students June 5. Grade 3-6 students were split into five teams (Blue, Green, Purple, Red and Yellow) and competed in seven individual events including the 100-metre race, shot put, 200-metre race, high jump, javelin, long jump and discus. The top three students in each event earned points for their team based on five points for first, four points for second and three points for third. All students competed in the sledge jump and 400-metre race. Team Purple won the meet with 156 points followed by Yellow with 133 points, Red with 128 points, Blue with 106 points, and Green with 96 points.

Lilly Ehrler, left, and Maggy Burgar, reach toward the finish line in one of the heats in Grade 4 girl’s 400-M race.

Cameron Cobb jumps over the bar in Grade 6 boy’s high jump.

Kable Tarzwell throws the Frisbee in the Grade 5 boy’s category.

Abrielle Barber-Willier throws a bean bag in the Grade 6 girl’s category as an introduction to the shot put.

Tiffany Biener throws a bean bag in the Grade 6 girl’s category as an introduction to the shot put.

Derick Capiral lands a good result in Grade 6 boy’s long jump.