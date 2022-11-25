Team inspired by huge home crowd

High Prairie Red Wing player Hudson Chalifoux, right, plays the puck beside the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk net as he is checked by Tomahawk player Isaiah Trottier in Greater Metro Hockey League action Nov. 11 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings defeated the visiting Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks 8-5 on Nov. 11 in the Wings’ closest score of the season.

On the road, the Red Wings blanked the Gibbons Pioneers 8-0 on Nov. 12 in Greater Metro Hockey League action.

Ethan Many Bears and Maven McMaster tallied two goals each in the home game for the Red Wings, who were tied 4-4 after the first period and led 5-3 after the second period.

Ethan Alook-Ferguson scored his first goal for the Red Wings. Braydan Auger, Dayton Shantz and Keegan Ferguson also scored for High Prairie.

The team was inspired by a large home crowd at the game that honoured Remembrance Day, the Legion and first responders as Red Wing players wore special jerseys, head coach Trent Meyaard says.

“The atmosphere, the community support and having the Veterans and first responders at the game was a night the Red Wings will remember forever,” Meyaard says.

“Players can’t stop talking about all the fans we had Friday night.”

Meyaard notes the Tomahawks played shorthanded when the sick bug hit the team.

“Tomahawk head coach Tayler McCallum is hopeful he can bring his best lineup to the game Dec. 16 in High Prairie,” Meyaard says.

“The Tomahawks cannot be taken lightly and neither can the Edson Eagles.”

In Gibbons, goaltender Joseph Isaac recorded the shutout as the Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 39-15.

Ferguson and Shantz each scored a pair for the Red Wings who led 5-0 after one period and 7-0 after the second period.

Dallas Medicine-shield, KC Papastesis, Avery McNabb and Kaden Desjarlais also scored.